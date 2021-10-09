What is Cerebral Palsy ? Cerebral Palsy is a group of neurological disorders caused by brain damage which hampers a persons ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It’s the most common motor disability in childhood and affects at least 1.5 out of very 1000 children globally. It directly affects the motor area of brain that directs muscle movement. The symptoms of cerebral palsy include excessive drooling and difficulty in swallowing, spinal deformities, learning disability, lack of muscle coordination, stiff or tight muscles and more. In this video we will give you a detailed explanation on Cerebral Palsy, it’s symptoms, causes and everything you need to know related to the disorder. Watch video.Also Read - Mood Boosting Foods: These Healthy Foods That Can Uplift Your Mood Right Away | Watch Video