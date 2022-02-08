Cervical cancer in India: Cervical cancer happens in the cervix (the lower part of uterus that connects to vagina) when there is an uncontrolled growth of body cells. It affects the cells of cervix and is the second most common form of cancer in Indian women . 6 to 29 % of total cancers in Indian women are cervical cancer and that’s why they need to be extra attentive and aware about it. In this video, we have with us Dr. Anil Heroor, Director-Advanced OncoSurgery Unit, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, who will give us a brief insight on Cervical cancer in India and how dangerous it can be. Watch video.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Saturday Singer Akriti Kakar Opens Up On How She Maintains Her Vocal Hygiene, Reveals Her Fitness Mantra