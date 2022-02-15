Deltacron variant: As the danger of Omicon variant subsides and we see a massive drop in daily Covid-19 cases, a new Covid-19 variant called Deltacron variant has emerged out in UK where a patient was diagnosed with both Delta and Omicron simultaneously. Deltacron variant is a combination of Delta and Omicron strains of Coronavirus. The researchers at the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are currently monitoring and investing the new Covid variant. Watch this video, where we have discussed Deltacron variant in a detailed way and whether you should worry about it or not.Also Read - Alert: Kerala's Wayanad Detects First Case Of Monkey Fever, Symptoms And Risk Factors, All You Need To Know - Watch