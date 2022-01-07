Florona Covid Variant: Amid Omicron scare, Israel recently has reported a first ever case of Florona, a condition where flu and COVID-19 go simultaneously. In times where world is in the clutches of Omicron variant which has led to increase in daily number of cases, the newly detected flu, Florona has become a huge matter of concern for everyone globally. In this video, we will give you a detailed insight on what this newly detected flu is, how dangerous it can be and all the preventive measures as well Watch.Also Read - Health Tips: Diet Tips To Follow In Order To Stay Safe During Third Wave Of Covid-19