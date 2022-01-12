India’s Future Of Healthcare In 2022 : The Covid-19 pandemic in India has given rise to a lot of questions regarding the current healthcare system and the it’s future in 2022. India, indeed is the worst hit country by coronavirus which has subsequently led to the collapse of the prevailing healthcare system. The second wave of Covid-19 saw massive shortage of oxygen supplies, medicines and hospital beds too. Watch this video to know how the healthcare industry of India is going to be in 2022.Also Read - Covid-19 Third Wave: Does India Have Enough Medical Resources To Fight Third Wave Of Coronavirus? Explained