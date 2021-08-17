What is happening in Afghanistan, Explained:
Afghanistan is again under the control of the Taliban, a fundamentalist group that ruled the nation for five years before U.S.-led forces ousted them in 2001. Taliban forces entered the capital of Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani left the country, effectively ending a 20-year effort by the U.S. and other Western nations. Women and children are running for safety, Afghans who worked with Western armed forces or agencies rushing to Hamid Karzai International Airport seeking a way out of the country. Watch video to know why did Kabul fall so quickly? How much territory is in Taliban hands? What does this mean for Afghans?