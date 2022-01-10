What is Menopause? Menopause is a natural biological process. Menopause is the time that marks the end of your menstrual cycles. It is diagnosed after you’ve gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Studies indicate that Menopause can happen in your 40s or 50s, but exceptions are always there. Menopause can cause many changes in your body. The symptoms are the result of a decreased production of estrogen and progesterone in your ovaries. Watch video to find out the causes of Menopause, the symptoms of menopause.Also Read - Study Suggests 7 Official Climate Friendly Dietary Guidelines