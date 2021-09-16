PCOS And PCOD : Polycystic Ovary Disorder is a hormonal condition which is very common in women of reproductive ages. A women with PCOS or PCOD can witness symptoms like weight gain, excessive hair growth on face, back, belly and chest , irregular menstrual periods, acne, difficulty in conceiving and excess androgen levels. In this video, Dr Harsha Joshi who is a Program Director in INFS, explains what PCOD and PCOS is, difference between them, the causes, symptoms and treatments. She also talks on the common myths attached to both the diseases. Watch this video to get a brief detail on PCOD and PCOS.Also Read - Vitamin D Can Protect You From Severe COVID-19 Infection, Death: Study