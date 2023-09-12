what is samudrayaan, watch video

चांद पर चंद्रयान और सूरज के लिए आदित्य l1 लॉन्च करने के बाद भारत समुद्र की गहराई नापेगा और समुद्र के अंदर छिपे रहस्यों को जानने की कोशिश करेगा। भारत जल्द ही अपने समुद्रयान मिशन का ट्रायल शुरू करने जा रहा है।

