चांद पर चंद्रयान और सूरज के लिए आदित्य l1 लॉन्च करने के बाद भारत समुद्र की गहराई नापेगा और समुद्र के अंदर छिपे रहस्यों को जानने की कोशिश करेगा। भारत जल्द ही अपने समुद्रयान मिशन का ट्रायल शुरू करने जा रहा है।

Updated: September 12, 2023 7:30 PM IST

By Video Desk

what is samudrayaan, watch video

