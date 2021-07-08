Mukhyamantri Covid 19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana: We all have been dealing with major loss and trauma in the wake of coronavirus pandemic but there are some who have been at a greater misery as they lost their family members, parents or the only breadwinner of the family. According to official data, the pandemic has taken the lives of more than 3, 00,000 people as per June, leaving many children orphaned and families in grief. While our country has just battled with the second wave, Delhi CM Kejriwal has launched Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana to provide financial assistance to the families of those who died of Covid-19. Watch video to know all about Mukhyamantri Covid 19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana and How you can apply for Mukhyamantri Covid 19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana?

Script By Sneha M Jain