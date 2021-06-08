In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the Centre will provide free vaccines to states for inoculation of all above age 18 from June 21.

Old Vaccination Policy?

Under the existing policy that took effect on May 1, Earlier the Centre was responsible for 50% of vaccination coverage. This was aimed only at the 45-plus group, and health care and frontline workers. These groups did not have to pay anything under the centrally sponsored drive. At the same time, from May 1, vaccine-makers could sell 50% of what they produce directly to states (25%) and private players (25%).

The vaccination of the 18-44 population is currently being covered under the drives launched by states and private hospitals.

For Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, states were to pay Rs 400 a dose, while private hospitals pay Rs 1,200 a dose. For Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, the corresponding figures are Rs 300 and Rs 600. Both of them charge the central government around Rs 150 for one dose.

What is the New Vaccination Policy?

The Centre will take over from states, which were supposed to be carrying out about 25% of the country’s vaccination work. The Prime Minister said the Centre will buy 75 per cent of doses from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments. No state government, he said, will have to spend on vaccine procurement. In other words, the central government will be responsible for 75% of India’s vaccination drive under an upcoming policy.

WHAT ABOUT PRIVATE HOSPITALS?

They will continue to charge beneficiaries, but prices at such facilities could come down. PM in his address to the nation said, private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but the service charge will be capped at Rs 150 per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine.