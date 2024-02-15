Home

What Is The Toughest Job In The World? | India.com

Can you guess what is the most hardest jobs in the word?

Let’s ask few people what they think about it?

Not a rig oil worker nor a pilot, vymorozka is named of the hardest jobs in the world, but surprisingly the workers themselves say it’s all a matter of perspective.

Basically it is a weeks-long work by Siberian shipyard workers to maintain the hulking vessels in temperatures dropping to -50°C. Workers chip away at the ice encasing the ships, looking for areas in need of repair. The task is often called one of the hardest jobs in the world.

The shipyard is located in the harbour of Yakutsk, a city situated on the banks of the Lena River. In summer, this river serves as Siberia’s economic lifeblood, but during the winter months, it transforms into a frozen ,city

When Reuters spoke to one of the workers then he specifically mentioned The colder the weather, the better the ice freezes and the smoother the job, although the temperatures are hard on some workers.

The labourers must be sure not to cut the ice too quickly and break through to the water below. If they do, the carved dugout can be submerged and the work is lost.

