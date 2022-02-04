What Is Thyroid Cancer ? Thyroid cancer starts in Thyroid gland. It happens when cells mutate or change and grow uncontrollably. Thyroid cancer does not have any early symptoms or signs, but as it develops it can cause extreme pain and swelling in neck. It is one of the most treatable forms of cancer if it is diagnosed early. In this video, Dr. Ankur Pruthi, Senior Consultant, Nuclear Medicine, Manipal Hospital, will give us a brief on what thyroid cancer is, it’s symptoms, causes, and treatment. Watch video.Also Read - 5 Healthy Ways to Improve Gut Health And Increase Immunity