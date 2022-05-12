In this video wiccan Rashme explains all about wicca. Wicca is a western movement and religion based on the principles of Gerald Gardner (the founder of the Wiccan movement )Wiccans are nature worshipers who practice the modern day witchcraft which is performing white magic in accordance to the underlying principles of Wicca which is engaging in spell craft for positivity and wellbeing without harming anyone and for the good of all. A Wiccan works in her sacred space and performs spells in a sacred circle to manifest desires for self and others which could be spells for finances love and relationship or health and general wellbeing. Wiccans also collectively perform spells to heal disasters worldwide or the aftermath of a pandemic and even Mother Earth. They spend their lifetimes engaged in helping others improve their circumstances and lead a better life. They work for the good of all. Watch video to know in depth about it.