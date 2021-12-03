Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has gone on to become the most-awaited event of the year. Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. While the pre-wedding functions will allegedly commence from December 7. Although, as per some reports, Katrina and Vicky are all set to have their court wedding before the actual wedding today i.e on December 3, 2021 under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. To know in depth about their wedding plan and the SOPs which the guests need to follow watch full video.