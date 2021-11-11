Katrina Kaif Net Worth: There is no doubt that Katrina Kaif, the Barbie doll of Bollywood, has millions of fans all over the world. Katrina Kaif has been named one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. So, in today’s video, we will be going to tell you the net worth of Katrina Kaif. Watch video to find out how much the actress earns, her car collection and homes owned by her.Also Read - Anupamaa New Update: Anuj Kapadia Confesses His Love For Anupamaa, Will Kavya Take Advantage Of The Situation? Details