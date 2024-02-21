Home

What Navalny's letters say about his last days in prison

What Navalny’s letters say about his last days in prison

Confined to cold, concrete cells and often alone with his books Alexei Navalny sought comfort in letters. Many details about ...

Confined to cold, concrete cells and often alone with his books Alexei Navalny sought comfort in letters. Many details about his last months — as well as the circumstances of his death, which the Russian authorities announced on Friday

To one acquaintance, he wrote in July that no one could understand Russian prison life “without having been here,” adding in his deadpan humor: “But there’s no need to be here.”

The letters reveal the depth of the ambition, resolve and curiosity of a leader who was President Vladimir Putin’s critic. They also show how Navalny struggled to stay connected to the outside world.

Even as brutal prison conditions took their toll on his body — he was often denied medical and dental treatment — there was no hint that Navalny had lost his clarity of mind, his writings show.

He boasted of reading 44 books in English in a year, refining his agenda, studying political issues, arguing with journalists, dispensing career advice to friends and opining on viral social media posts that his team sent him.

Talking about his Public life then Navalny was able to send hundreds of handwritten letters. Through a website, people could write to him for 40 cents a page and receive scans of his responses, typically a week or two after he sent them, and after they passed through a censor.

Navalny also communicated with the outside world through his lawyers, who held up documents against the window separating them after they were barred from passing papers. At one point, Navalny reported in 2022, prison officials covered the window in foil.

Then there were his frequent court hearings on new criminal cases brought by the state to extend his imprisonment, or on complaints that Navalny filed about his treatment.

On Friday morning, Russian prison authorities announced the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He reportedly had felt unwell after a walk in the courtyard of Penal colony No. 3 and lost consciousness.

But for how much more time the truth will be hidden? the whole nation is pointing finger at Putin over ‘Navalny’s death’.

Speaking to reporters on Feb 19, US President Joe Biden said, “The fact of the matter is: Putin is responsible, whether he ordered it or he is responsible for the circumstances he put that man in.”

The United States and the European Union said that they are considering to impose new sanctions on Russia after Navalny’s death.

