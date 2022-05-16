Rakhi Sawant new boyfriend: The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant keeps garnering limelight because of her bold statements and personal life. The actress recently took part in Bigg Boss 15 where audience loved her unfiltered and genuine side. Rakhi Sawant is once again in limelight, and this time she has got a new boyfriend. Yes , you heard that right. After her split with the rumored ex husband Ritesh, the actress has a new love in her life again. His name is Adil Khan Durrani. Reportedly, her love has even gifted a a swanky BMW. In a viral video, Rakhi can be seen talking to Adil over video call and even showed his face to the paps. The actress was seen giving a virtual kiss before ending up the call. Watch viral videoAlso Read - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Groove to Samjhawan in The Khatra Khatra Show, Emotional TejRan Fans Say, 'They Look Like a Dream' - Watch Video