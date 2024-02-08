Home

What the 2024 Pakistan election means for the country’s politics

Pakistan is all set for general elections which is scheduled on February 8. Approximately 12.85 crore voters, in fact half of the country’s population is eligible to vote for a new National Assembly.

Two hundred and sixty-six members will be elected to the National Assembly whereas Sixty seats are reserved for women and 10 for non-Muslims.

If we see it from India’s perspective, elections in Pakistan are about the way the balance of power between the civilian government and the military plays out.

The Army has a huge say in the politics of Pakistan, the world has seen it as as manipulating elections to get their preferred candidate to win. In 2018, the last time elections were held, the Army had “selected” cricket icon-turned-politician Imran Khan to replace Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz was later convicted. Six years on, it is Imran Khan who is now 71 yrs old, but in jail after being sentenced to 14 years in an illegal gifts case and 10 years for leaking secrets.

Now his arrest has resulted in massive protest by supporters of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Infact Protesters entered and vandalised some military installations, including a senior general’s home.

Now the army is preferring Nawaz Sharif again who has been Pakistan’s Prime minister for more than 9 years.

But in 2017 he fell out of favour and was forced to step down, but now kdue to his pro business image and positive attitude toward India and the United States, he has returned him to the Army’s good books.

Now talking about Asif Ali Zardari again wants to be the President whereas favouring his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Prime Miniter.

But the Pakistan people’s party is no longer the party it was when Zardari’s wife Benazir Bhutto was leading but now PPP’s base is limited to Sindh.

From India’s perspective, these elections are more predictable than ever before. The military has made its choice clear.

