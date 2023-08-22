Home

What Will be Chandrayaan-3’s First Step After Landing on the Moon? | Chandrayaan-3 Landing | Watch

Chandrayaan-3 is on schedule and smooth sailing continues, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its latest update on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on August 23, 2023. Ahead of its landing, Vikram Lander established communication with CHandrayaan-2’s orbiter. This connection is significant as Chandrayaan-3 is connect to ISRO’s headquaters in more than one way.

