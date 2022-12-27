What’s Brewing At Barista? CEO Rajat Agrawal Opens Up On Expansion Plan In India | EXCLUSIVE

India.com editor Himanshu Shekhar catches up with Barista CEO, Rajat Agrawal in an exclusive interview.

With over 300+ stores and presence in 95 plus cities/towns across India, Barista is further looking to amp the game by adding more stores across India in next few years. It has also added some mouth-watering options for people who tend to go beyond the coffee. India.com’s editor, Himanshu Shekhar caught up with the Chief Executive Officer of Barista, Rajat Agrawal who opened up on coffee giants expansion plans and how they managed to not just sustain the pandemic-hit business but take in on an upward journey thereby creating more jobs as it expands its footprint across the country.

“As a brand we are keen to expand further. You will see more Barista Diners that serves continental food and has a Live kitchen. We are getting encouraging response from the people and that has

Encouraged us to add more variations,” Rajat Agrawal said.

Milestones:

1. Barista launched 85+ successful stores in last 2 years

2. Barista, 2nd Largest Integrated coffee house in India with presence in 97+ cities

3. Being the pioneer, in the industry the brand is Educator of Coffee in Tier 2 and 3 cities

4. The brand is expanding in Tri city, Gurgaon with exclusive Diners (Live Kitchen, Continental Food)

5. The brand is planning to launch products like Coffee Vending Machine, Chai Latte, Instant coffee packs