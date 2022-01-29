2 Step Verification To Desktop And Web- WhatsApp is working on a new feature that may add more security to your account. If reports are to be believed, WhatsApp will add a two-step verification feature on its web or desktop version. When you enable two step verification, you have to enter your email address. Then WhatsApp to email you a reset link. If a user loses its smartphone or forgets their PIN, they can restore their WhatsApp account by requesting a reset link. Here’s watch full video.Also Read - WhatsApp May Change The Way You Share Your Photos, Videos