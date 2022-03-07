WhatsApp Chatbot To Become A One-Stop-Destination- The WhatsApp chatbot interface will present entry to paperwork saved on a citizen’s DigiLocker. The federal government has additionally modified the identity of the MyGov Corona Helpdesk to MyGov Helpdesk to indicate the enlargement of companies past simply Covid-19 related resources. The interface will have the option of unlocking DigiLocker services, When you choose the DigiLocker option, it will authenticate with your Aadhaar and OTP and will inform you of the documents available. The interface will ask for the OTP and mobile number to which the certificate is linked and will provide it immediately. Watch video.Also Read - WhatsApp Latest Update: New Feature To Allow 'Poll' With End-To-End Encryption, Checkout Details Here