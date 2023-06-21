WhatsApp Introduces New Feature To Silence Calls From Unknown Numbers, Know How It Works And How To Enable It – Watch

Home

WhatsApp is rolling out this "Silence Call Feature" globally, but it's immediate use will be seen in India. Let's take a look at how it's works, and how to enable it.

WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers. This update came after, multiple customers in India complained about an increase in spam calls in the last few months. These international numbers when picked up would misguide the users. Some of them even experienced huge financial loses. WhatsApp is rolling out this feature globally, but it’s immediate use will be seen in India. Let’s take a look at how it’s works, and how to enable it. Watch video for more.