Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • WhatsApp Introduces New Feature To Silence Calls From Unknown Numbers, Know How It Works And How To Enable It – Watch

WhatsApp Introduces New Feature To Silence Calls From Unknown Numbers, Know How It Works And How To Enable It – Watch

WhatsApp is rolling out this "Silence Call Feature" globally, but it's immediate use will be seen in India. Let's take a look at how it's works, and how to enable it.

Published: June 21, 2023 8:44 PM IST

By Video Desk

WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers. This update  came after, multiple customers in India complained about an increase in spam calls in the last few months. These international numbers when picked up would misguide the users. Some of them even experienced huge financial loses. WhatsApp is rolling out this feature globally, but it’s immediate use will be seen in India. Let’s take a look at how it’s works, and how to enable it. Watch video for more.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.