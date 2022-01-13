WhatsApp Latest Update: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is indeed one of the most widely used apps worldwide because of the latest features and updates it keeps bringing for users. And now the app is back again with yet another cool feature in it’s list. Reportedly, the app will be now allowing users to listen WhatsApp voice notes in background. This means that people can listen voice messages even after switching to a different chat window. Checkout this video to get all details on this upcoming update of WhatsApp.Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro To Be Launched In India Soon, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price; Tech Reveal