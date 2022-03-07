WhatsApp Latest Update: WhatsApp keeps improving itself by adding latest features and updates in order to enhance user experience. Days after rolling out the new ‘pause and record while recording a voice note’, the instant messaging app is working on an another experiment now. This new feature will allow to conduct polls within the groups with end-to-end encryption. Reportedly, the feature is under development and is for group only. This interesting feature is most likely be rolled out for iOS users first. Checkout our latest video to know more on the latest development by WhatsApp.Also Read - Grammarly To Duck Duck Go: 5 Best Google Chrome Extension You Must Use - Watch Video