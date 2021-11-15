New WhatsApp update : The most widely used messaging app around the world i.e. WhatsApp, always comes up with great privacy features and keeps updating itself for better. And now the app recently came out with an another privacy feature for Android users that will let them hide their last seen from specific contacts in a new version in turn allowing users to choose people with whom they want to share their ‘Last Seen’. Watch this video to find out more on this latest WhatsApp feature.Also Read - Budget Phones | Moto E40 Review: Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ? | Watch Video To Find Out