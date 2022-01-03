5 useful WhatsApp features launched this year : Meta owned app WhatsApp is one of the most popular widely used app globally. It is considered one of the best and handy apps to stay connected to your loved ones because of it’s latest, useful and easy to do features. Well, this year WhatsApp launched a stack of cool features that made using WhatsApp more easy and convenient. So, in this video we have listed down some of the most useful WhatsApp features that launched in 2021. Watch video to find out.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: First Ever Foldable Smartphone With 3300mAh Battery And 128GB Storage, Worth Buying Or Not? Watch Video