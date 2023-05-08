Home

Video Gallery

WhatsApp Scam: Getting Random WhatsApp Calls From International Numbers? Beware Of This BIG Scam – Watch Video

WhatsApp Scam: Getting Random WhatsApp Calls From International Numbers? Beware Of This BIG Scam – Watch Video

WhatsApp has become a tool for cyber criminals to Target customers. Cybercriminals have been using WhatsApp to scam the app users. It's being reported that several WhatsApp users are receiving unknown calls from international numbers from different countries such as Ethiopia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, Vietnam and others.

WhatsApp Scam: WhatsApp is one of the most popular social media messaging apps in today’s digital era. However, these days WhatsApp has become a tool for cyber criminals to Target customers. Cybercriminals have been using WhatsApp to scam the app users. It’s being reported that several WhatsApp users are receiving unknown calls from international numbers from different countries such as Ethiopia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, Vietnam and others. You have to understand that these code numbers do not necessarily mean that the calls are originating from these countries as we all know WhatsApp calls originate over the internet.. Reports suggest that these international numbers are sold by agencies to the scammers in the country. These cyber frauds can range from robbing money to leaking personal details.