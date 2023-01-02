Top Recommended Stories
WhatsApp Tips: Did You Know About This Pre-existing Cool Feature Of WhatsApp? Watch Video
Meta: WhatsApp is known to periodically release new features that help users keep their privacy in check easily. Did you know about its cool feature related to profile photo? Watch Video
WhatsApp: Instant Messaging app WhatsApp is popular worldwide for its new features. In the app, new features are rolled out keeping in mind the users’ needs. Also, new updates are essential to provide a better user experience. The company has brought a new update. This cool update helps you keep your information private and safe, to know about the feature watch the video.
Written By: Amit Kumar
