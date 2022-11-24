WhatsApp Tips: How To Create WhatsApp Poll? Step By Step Guide, Explained – Watch Video

WhatsApp tips: Don't know how to create poll on WhatsApp? Watch video for a step by step guide on the same.

WhatsApp Tips: WhatsApp keeps updating its features for the convenience of it’s users. Now in a latest update, the app has introduced the ability to create polls for both iOS and Android users. The feature works in personal as well as in group chats, but right now it is only available for the mobile app, but will soon be available on WhatsApp web too. So, if you want to create polls on WhatsApp then you need to follow a few basic steps. In this video, we have explained a step by step guide on how you can do so. Watch video.