WhatsApp communities: Meta owned app WhatsApp keeps updating new and cool features to enhance user’s experience. The app has now announced WhatsApp Communities. Within this feature, users will be able create communities on the platform. It will to not only let users to connect privately with friends and family, like before, but also participate in larger group discussions called communities. This feature will include many other features as well that will make WhatsApp a more engaging platform. Checkout our latest video to know more about WhatsApp communities.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video