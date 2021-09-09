WhatsApp Update : WhatsApp will stop working on some Android, IOS and KaiOS devices with effect from November 1st. According to the reports, the Facebook owned instant messaging app will stop functioning on smartphones that run on older operating system that includes 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich in Android, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. The company released a list of more than 43 phones that would be affected by this new update. Watch this video to get more details on the same.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Rolls Out 'View Once' Feature That Makes Photos Disappear After One Click