New WhatsApp Update: Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is back with yet another cool feature to enhance user experience. In it’s latest update, WhatsApp will now allow it’s users to play audio messages while reading other chats and pause recording. This feature is available for Android as well as iOS. WhatsApp has announced that his update will be arriving in the coming week. This amazing feature will indeed make things easier and convenient. Watch this video to know more about the latest update by WhatsApp.Also Read - World Bipolar Day 2022: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know - Watch