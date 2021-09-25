WhatsApp new feature : Instant messaging app WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature namely View Once Feature for Android phones that will let users to send photos and videos which can be viewed by the recipient for only once and then will be deleted instantly without getting saved in the phone. The feature was initially announced for iPhone users but then it came out for all the users including android. If you aren’t aware of how to use this new feature of WhatsApp then here’s a video for you in which we have explained about how you can use it. Watch video.Also Read - iPhone 13 Series India Pricing Revealed: Huge Discount And Offers | Watch Video