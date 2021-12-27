Latest WhatsApp update : Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps rolling out new updates and features for the convenience of it’s users. As per the latest reports, the app is planning to to add a a new interface for voice calls. Not just this, WhatsApp will also bring up animation to all the heart emojis for both Android users and iOS users. Checkout this video to find out more about this upcoming update by WhatsApp.Also Read - Tech Trends 2021: Amazing Gadgets And Technology Launched This Year That Made Our Lives Convenient And Easy | Watch Video