WhatsApp Update : The most popular and widely used instant messaging app globally, WhatsApp keeps updating itself with all those cool and trendy features. And this time, the app is back again with yet another update. According to the latest reports, the most recent feature that WhatsApp is going to add for android user is message reaction notification feature which is very similar to the Instagram's message reaction feature. Checkout video to know more on the latest update.