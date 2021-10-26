WhatsApp latest update and news: Instant messaging app WhatsApp will cease it’s support from a few outdated smartphones. WhatsApp will stop providing it’s services to Android phones and iOS that are running on older versions. Reportedly, the app will only be functioning on phones that run on Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above versions. Watch this video to know everything in detail regarding this new WhatsApp update. Have a look.Also Read - Instagram Reels Tutorial: Here's How You Can Make Trending Reels On Instagram, Watch Video