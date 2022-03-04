WhatsApp new feature: Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps on bringing cool and upgraded features to enhance the user experience. And once again the app is is back with yet another latest feature. The Meta owned app is now rolling out a new feature that will allow users to pause and resume audio while recording a voice message. Currently, the feature has been rolled to certain beta testers only. Reportedly, the users can now see voice waveforms while recording an audio message and can pause them too. To know more about this latest development by WhatsApp in detail, do checkout our latest video.Also Read - Apple Spring Event 2022: iPhone SE 3 To 5G iPad Air, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 To OnePlus 10 Pro: Here's A List Of Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches In March 2022 - Checkout List Also Read - Google Brings Fast Emergency Dialer For Pixel Users, Will Help Call Emergency Contact Quickly - Watch