WhatsApp update: Meta owned application WhatsApp keeps on bringing latest features to enhance user experience and upgrade it's performance. Now, the instant chatting app is back with yet another update and this time it is directed towards limiting spam. WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will restrict forwarding of forwarded messages to group chats in order to limit spamming contacts. The feature will be available for both iOS and Android users. The feature will stop the spread of spam and misinformation. Checkout our latest video to know more about the feature.