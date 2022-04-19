WhatsApp latest features: Meta owned app WhatsApp keeps bringing new updates and features to enhance users experience and the app is back with yet another cool update that people will definitely love. In this new update by WhatsApp will make it easy for users to hide their last seen, status and profile picture from specific people. This means that people can now choose who they want to hide their status, last seen and profile picture from. Reportedly, the feature is under development and is tested on Android and iOS beta. To know more about the latest update by WhatsApp, do checkout this video.Also Read - OnePlus 10R Is All Set To Launch On 28th Of April, Expected Features, Specs And Price Revealed - Watch