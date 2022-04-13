Ranbir Alia marriage: Fans have been going gaga ever since the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage broke on internet and are eagerly waiting for the same to happen. The couple was ready to tie knots on 14th of April at RK studios, but a recent update by Alia Bhatt’s half brother Rahul Bhatt shows that they have shifted their wedding date forward to 17th of April due to security reasons. Reportedly the duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. But did you know that Alia Bhatt, once in Karan Johar’s Coffee with Karan, confessed that she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor? Yes ! You heard that right. She has also confessed that Ranbir was his childhood crush. The adorable couple will soon be starting the new chapter of their lives as a husband and wife. Let’s take a look at their fairytale loves story through their love timeline.Also Read - Viral Video: A Man Steals Cash From Groom’s Garland During Baraat | Watch Video