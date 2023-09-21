Top Trending Videos

  When Justin Trudeau's father back khalistan seperatists and rejected Indira Gandhi's request | Watch Video

When Justin Trudeau’s father back khalistan seperatists and rejected Indira Gandhi’s request | Watch Video

Updated: September 21, 2023 1:39 PM IST

By Video Desk

When Justin Trudeau’s father back khalistan seperatists and rejected Indira Gandhi’s request | Watch Video

India Canada Tension: सिख अलगाववाद और khalistan movement के कारण भारत और कनाडा के रिश्ते निचले स्तर पर हैं. लेकिन ये पहली बार नहीं है जब ऐसा हुआ है. इससे पहले भी canada ने कई बार खालिस्तानियों का बचाव किया है. साल 1982 में Justin Trudeau के पिता और तत्कालीन Canada के प्रधानमंत्री पियरे ट्रूडो के कार्यकाल के दौरान भी भारत-कनाडा के रिश्ते खराब हुए थे.

