Actor Gagan Arora who was recently seen in The Fame Game as Madhav, has been getting a lot of praises for his role where he played Madhuri Dixit’s obsessive fan. He was kept as a surprise entry for the audience, as he played a stalker to Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Anamika Anand character. He exclusively spoke to India.com and revealed the process of getting into the character of Madhav where played Madhuri’s stalker and shared a part in the web series where he had to threaten her. It was not easy for Gagan, considering how much he admires her.Also Read - Karishma Kapoor Madhuri Dixit’s Nostalgic Reunion, Fans Say, 'Arey Re Arey Yeh Kya Hua…Moment'

Gagan also shared some real-life fan experiences shared by Madhuri Dixit when a fan stalked her and entered the house. “She told me about a fan jo unke gahr ke neeche khidki pe dekhte rehte the for years morning to evening. Madhuri’s fan was aware whether the actor is in the city or not, at her home or at the shoot. There was another one who stalked Madhuri ma’am who came inside her house. He was so confident about himself that no one is stopping him. He then started shouting, ‘mujhe madhuri ji se milna hai, mujhe madhuri dixit se milna hai. Madhuri ma’am was like ‘who is he’, he then said aap mere sapne mein aaye the… and everyone in their house flipped that get this person out”, Gagan recalled. Also Read - What's Secret Behind Madhuri Dixit's Glowing Beauty And Incredible Fitness At An Age Of 54? Watch Video To Find Out

The Fame Game has eight episodes that follow concern itself with an investigation and slow revelations of family truths, resentment, and rage. Also Read - The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit Plays a Glamorous Part of Herself in This Intriguing Netflix Series

Gagan also talked about the season 3 of College Romance and what’s new in the pipeline.

Watch the full interview.