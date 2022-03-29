A dance clip of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Bajirao Mastani Actor Ranveer Singh has gone viral on internet. They both were present at the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. They were to hold a discussion on The Global Reach of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry. Ranveer Singh made Unition Minister Grooved to Malhari Song. Ranveer Singh was dressed in red kurta and pyjama. The Video was shared on Insta by Union Minister himself.