Key Factors That Traders Need to Keep in Mind Before Markets Open #MoneyMatters With Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities. Watch Video to find out where to and how to invest in the share market.

1. How was the stock market outlook this week?

2. The market was strong and Nifty had spiked upto 3%.

3. As

expected, it touched 16,200-16,300.

4. Bank Nifty rised upto 4% week on week around a level of 36,000.

5. A strong momentum was seen in auto sectors where the monthly numbers were in focus.

6. Eicher motors ended at a speed of 8%.

7. Maruti ended at a speed of 3%.

8. Hero Moto Corp ended at a speed of 3.5%.

9. Auto and banking sectors were in continuous focus.

10. A little bit of profit booking was seen in the metal sector.

11. A fall was seen in reality sector properties that led to a rise in individual shares in the market.

12. As far Advance decline sector is concerned, a good fall was seen in Mid caps and small caps this week.

13. As the results of first quarter came by, a good profit booking was seen in mid caps and small caps.

14. It is assumed that the market might reach a level around 16,500, the coming week.

15. Bank Nifty is expected to lead again with a level around 36,800-37,500.

16. A sustainable amount of positivity is expected in HDFC bank due to its regulatory digital business.

17. A good upmove is expected in IT sectors.

18. Interest rates were maintained in credit policies.

19. As per inflation, RBI might change its stance on credit policies which may build pressure in the market.