As promised in her Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ‘White Paper on the Indian Economy’, the 59-page document that was presented in the Lower House on Thursday.

The paper is divided into three parts, titled, “The inheritance of loss”, “Pervasive corruption” and “Rescue of the economy from a state of crisis, despair and paralysis.”

The white paper outlined that the The United Progressive Alliance UPA, which was a political alliance in India lead by Indian national congress 10 years in the office has created “an inheritance of loss” for the country and the Narendra Modi-led NDA government “rescued the economy from a state of crisis, despair and paralysis”.

From bad loans to high inflation, corruption cases to policy paralysis, the white paper revealed it all. It particularly potrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharp attack on the Congress in his Parliament speeches earlier this week.

But why was the white paper bought?

So it’s key objective was to inform MPs and the public about “the nature and extent of governance, economic and fiscal crises that were passed on this government and to inform the public about the measures taken by the BJP government to “restore the health of the economy.

In its conclusion the paper says The Amrit Kaal has just begun and our destination is ‘India a developed nation by 2047.’ It is our Kartavya Kaal.

