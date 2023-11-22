Home

Video Gallery

Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain After Defeat In 2023 World Cup Final | Ind vs Aus T20I

Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain After Defeat In 2023 World Cup Final | Ind vs Aus T20I

India's World Cup campaign ended on a poor note as they lost the final to Australia by six wickets at ...

India’s World Cup campaign ended on a poor note as they lost the final to Australia by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Australia pushed down India to the mat within the first innings itself, stopping them at a score of 240 in 50 overs. While in the second innings after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami with three early wickets brought India back in the contest, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne avoided further hiccups, taking Australia home with a title.

With India losing another World Cup knockout, questions are being raised on the team’s inability to handle pressure.

Rohit Sharma captained India well throughout and also finished as the second-highest run-scorer. He smashed 597 runs in 11 matches. However, considering he is already 36 years old and is not getting any younger, he might have played his World Cup, at least in the ODI format, which is next scheduled in 2027 in the Africa continent.

In this case, it might be prudent of India to start grooming a new captain for the next World Cup whenever Rohit Sharma decides to step down. It might not be now but some time in the next few years.

#worldcup2023 #rohitsharma

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/