Anxiety/Depression due to Covd-19 : It's been more than two years since Covid-19 gripped all of us in it's clutches Although, the cases have started to see a huge dip and life is getting back to normalcy, the impact it has left on our mental health is still prevalent. It has been a nightmare situation for the ones who have already been dealing with these issues. A new report by WHO briefs that young people and adults have been facing an induced rate of anxiety, depression and panic attacks across the country. It also stated that the virus triggered 25% jump in mental health issues. Well, this report by WHO indeed paints a grim picture about the current mental health of youngsters and adults. Watch this video where we will explain about the mental health trigger and how you can combat it, in a detailed way.