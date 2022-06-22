BJP has announced its candidate for the post of President. For this he has chosen Draupadi Murmu. The name Draupadi Murmu is also the title of the country’s first tribal woman governor.She has been the Governor of Jharkhand between 2015-2021.Born on June 20, 1958, Murmu did her schooling from Ramadevi Women’s College, Bhubaneswar. BJP has announced its candidate for the post of President. For this he has chosen Draupadi Murmu. The name Draupadi Murmu is also the title of the country’s first tribal woman governor.She has been the Governor of Jharkhand between 2015-2021. Born on June 20, 1958, Murmu did her schooling from Ramadevi Women’s College, Bhubaneswar. From 2013 to 2015, Murmu was the BJP’s S.T. Was a member of the National Executive of the Morcha. In 2010, she took over as the District President of BJP from Mayurbhanj (West).He was awarded the ‘Neelkanth Award’ for Best MLA in 2007. Between 2006-2009, she was the BJP’s S.T. She was the state president of the Morcha. Between 2004-2009, Draupadi Murmu was a member of the Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur, Odisha. Between 2002-2009, Murmu served as the national executive member of the BJP with S.T. Took the responsibility of the front. Between 2000-2004, she was the Minister of Transport and Commerce in the Government of Odisha. Between 2002-2004, he held the responsibility of Animal Husbandry Department, Government of Odisha. In 1997, she became a councilor and was appointed vice-chairperson of Rairangpur. With the kind of conditions prevailing in the states and at the Centre, the NDA candidate is almost certain to become the President. On Tuesday itself, the name of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was announced by the opposition for the country’s biggest post. If Murmu succeeds in the contest, she will be the country’s first tribal woman president.